An Avella man died Wednesday afternoon and a woman and her two young children were injured in a head-on crash in Independence Township near the state line with West Virginia.
State police said Edward M. King was driving east on Route 844 shortly after 4 p.m. when his pickup truck struck a guardrail and careened across the centerline before crashing into a westbound SUV.
King, 58, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Washington County coroner. The cause and manner of his death were not immediately released.
The driver of the other vehicle, Amanda M. Dickson, 36, of Claysville, was injured in the crash and taken to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment, police said. The extent of her injuries were not immediately known.
Two young boys in her SUV, an 8-year-old and an infant, suffered minor injuries and were taken to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, police said. Investigators did not release their identities. Two medical helicopters were called to the scene to transport the victims in the SUV.
State police were assisted at the scene by Ambulance and Chair, Brooke County, W.Va., and Fort Cherry EMS ambulance teams along with Avella, Franklin and West Middletown fire departments.
