Avella Area elementary, junior and high school students, many wearing red, white and blue, gathered in the high school gymnasium Friday for a 9/11 memorial ceremony and to honor first responders.
The ceremony began with a presentation of flags by the University of Pittsburgh Honor Guard.
The district then recognized first responders from Avella, West Middletown, Mt. Pleasant, Hickory, and Slovan fire departments; Avella Area School District Police Department Officer Keith Shepherd; emergency responders from Ambulance and Chair; and Pennsylvania State Police.
“When the tragedy of 9/11 occurred, our country was at its most vulnerable point, and the individuals who arrived on the scene to handle these tragic events were our first responders. On this day and many others, our nation’s first responders are the ones that risk their lives to ensure our safety,” said high school principal Sheryl Wright-Brown. “Therefore, we would like to take today to honor our local first responders for their dedication and commitment to our communities.”
Among those who died on 9/11 were 443 firefighters and 72 police officers.
The Avella Eagles marching band played the national anthem, and a moment of silence was held in memory of the 2,977 people who lost their lives 21 years ago when terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes, deliberately crashing two of the planes into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center and a third plane into the Pentagon in Virginia.
Passengers on the fourth hijacked plane, Flight 93, fought back, and the plane was crashed into an empty field in Shanksville.
Elementary principal Carrie Graff noted none of the students were even alive during the attacks more than two decades ago, but that their parents and grandparents remember exactly where they were when it happened.
“It was a sad and scary time for us,” said Graff.
Avella students spent the week studying about the events of 9/11 in classes, including reading children’s literature such as “Survivor Tree” and “Fireboat: The Heroic Adventures of the John J. Harvey.”
Graff encouraged students to remember the lessons she said the country learned after the attacks, and the unity and resolve Americans showed.
“We must show each other kindness and love, we must have the courage to do the right thing and protect and defend each other,” said Graff. “We have to put aside differences and care for each other equally, which sometimes mean sacrifices.”
