Avella High School held commencement for 36 seniors on June 2.
Sierra Dayak was valedictorian, and Bryn Riley was salutatorian.
Dayak is the daughter of Daniel and Keely Dayak of Avella.
She served as treasurer of the National Honor Society and was a member of the STEM Club, SADD Club, student council, and drama club, where she participated in the school play.
She earned several scholarships, including the Merit Scholarship.
Dayak will attend Robert Morris University, where she will major in computer information systems.
Riley is the daughter of John and Holly Riley of Avella.
She was a member of the National Honor Society, and earned several scholarships, including the Nicholas Brunetti Memorial Scholarship and the AEA Scholarship. She was also the recipient of the Washington County Daughters of the American Revolution Scholarship Good Citizen Award and earned the John Phillip Sousa Band Award.
Riley plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg and major in health care management.
