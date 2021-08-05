Claysville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary surprised the fire department last week with a $10,000 check to help pay for a new medic truck.
The donation amount was a surprise the auxiliary saved for a presentation during the annual firemen’s festival July 31. After learning in May that the fire department needed a new truck, the auxiliary earmarked funds it had already saved and began raising additional money for the vehicle.
“We make hoagies on a monthly basis; they’re $5 apiece. Our sales have been very, very good,” said Norma Ward, president of the auxiliary. “The public supports us to help us support (the fire department). I do appreciate it; I know times are very hard.”
Volunteer fire departments have fallen on hard times: a national shortage of volunteer firefighters stretches crews thin and the once-robust network of auxiliary support is dwindling. But in Claysville, public support for the fire department is alive and well.
“We couldn’t do it without the community. We do have a great community support here,” Chief Dave Hildebrand said. “The auxiliary’s a big help. When we have festivals or other types of fundraisers, they’ll come and help us.”
Sometimes, when the department responds to a middle-of-the-night call, Hildebrand said auxiliary members wake early to make breakfast and coffee for those volunteer firefighters who have to rush from the station to work. The monetary donation for the new medic truck is appreciated, but not surprising.
“That’s the place of the auxiliary: to support the fire department,” said Ward. “We are their extension arm. If I can do anything to help raise money to support them, that’s exactly what I’m going to do.”
Ward said the department’s current medic truck is old and the cost of small fixes here and there is beginning to add up. Hildebrand hopes to purchase a new truck within a year.
A medic truck is the first vehicle to arrive at an emergency scene and responds to any call that may involve injury, Hildebrand said. Claysville responds to between 600 and 800 calls annually; the medic truck responds to about 500.
That’s a lot of miles for a medic truck, considering the fire department covers all of Claysville Borough and Buffalo Township and responds to calls in Donegal Township, West Alexander, East Finley and Blaine Township, according to Hildebrand.