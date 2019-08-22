The Fort Pitt Museum will host guest lecturer S. Max Edelson as part of the Fort Pitt Speaker Series on Aug. 31 at 11 a.m.
A history professor at the University of Virginia, Edelson is the author of “The New Map of Empire: How Britain Imagined America Before Independence.” The book won the 2017 John Lyman Book Award in U.S. Maritime History, and was a finalist for the 2018 George Washington Book Prize.
During his presentation, Edelson will discuss British efforts to map and control America in the years preceding the American Revolution, and how Americans reacted to this scheme.
Admission is $15 for the general public, and $10 for students and History Center members. Registration online is available at heinzhistorycenter.org/events. For more information on the Fort Pitt Museum’s exhibits and public programs, go online to heinzhistorycenter.org/fort-pitt.