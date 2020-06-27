UNION TOWNSHIP — A 21-year-old Finleyville man was killed early Saturday in a two-vehicle accident on Pennsylvania Turnpike, State Route 43, in Union Township.
Tyler James Gereshenski was operating an ATV on the southbound lanes when it was struck by an SUV, also traveling southbound, near mile marker 44.4.
The incident was reported by a passing motorist at approximately 12:15 a.m.
Gereshenski was wearing a helmet.
Allegheny Health Network ambulance, Southeast Regional EMS, and Finleyville Fire Department assisted at the scene.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.