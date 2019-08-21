Marianna borough council met Monday night and appointed two members just hours before a Washington County judge was to convene a hearing on filling three vacant council seats.
Councilmen Jeremy Berardinelli and Scott Jones met in special session, choosing new members Stephen Matiyasic and Cathy Daniels, Berardinelli said Tuesday morning.
Although Acting Mayor Wes Silva and council members Tristan Pinkney, Julliette Silva and Nick Temas resigned July 31, council did not accept the resignations until Monday night, said attorney Lane Turturice, who had filed a petition with the court in hopes of having Daniels and two other residents fill vacancies.
Some of those who resigned indicated they were tired of the way they were being treated in the small town, said borough secretary Erica Pinkney at the time.
Now that there is a quorum, Turturice said he agreed to withdraw the petition, allowing council, rather than President Judge Katherine B. Emery, to appoint a fifth member.
“Borough council has 30 days to act to fill the vacancy,” Turturice said.
Scott Jones, who was appointed in July, is running for a four-year council seat in November. Gerald Kerr is seeking a two-year term.
Washington County Elections Director Melanie Ostrander said political parties have until Sept. 16 to appoint additional candidates who will also run Nov. 5 and be sworn in for full terms in January.
“It’s so hard to find people who want to do this,” said Berardinelli, 39. “When I was a kid, it seemed like everyone wanted to donate their time and help their community.”
Borough solicitor Tom Vreeland could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.