Court Gavel

An attorney and Washington County jail inmate accused of conspiring to eavesdrop on another lawyer during a private phone call agreed to have felony wiretapping charges held for court without any evidence presented.

Kimberly Ann Furmanek, an attorney now living in Youngwood, and John Quentin Lazear, who is jailed while awaiting trial on various drug cases, appeared for their preliminary hearing Wednesday morning before District Judge Kelly Stewart and jointly decided to allow their cases to proceed without contesting the evidence in the preliminary hearing.

A note on comments

Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In