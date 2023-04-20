Washington county jail

A Peters Township attorney is suing Washington County’s prison board, its jail warden and a telecommunications contractor over claims that private phone conversations he had with three incarcerated clients were inadvertently recorded, with some of the tapes allegedly being accessed by prosecutors.

Jeffrey Wertz filed the lawsuit Monday in Washington Count Court of Common Pleas accusing the jail’s staff and its phone operator of recording audio from 139 calls in 2021 and 2022 despite him supposedly being authorized to have private discussions with his clients at the jail.

