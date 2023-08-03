Court Gavel

A lawyer accused of conspiring to have an inmate at the Washington County jail eavesdrop on another attorney during what was supposed to be a private phone call pleaded guilty Wednesday to lesser charges.

Kimberly Ann Furmanek, who was facing felony wiretapping charges in connection with the May 2022 incident, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and was immediately sentenced by Judge Brandon Neuman to serve 12 months on probation as part of the plea bargain.

