A Donora man who had been charged with attempted homicide entered a guilty plea to aggravated assault last week in Washington County Court.
Westley Sloan, 30, has been incarcerated in the Washington County jail in connection with the June 18 stabbing of Franswal Rice during a fight in the 600 block of Thompson Avenue, Donora.
Sloan, who also entered a guilty plea on an unrelated count of criminal trespass, appeared before Judge Gary Gilman, who sentenced the defendant to 2 to 4 years in prison.
Sloan’s attorney, Josh Carroll, asked that his client receive credit for time served, and that he be evaluated for the state’s Risk Recidivism Reduction Incentive program, which could eventually result in a sentence of 1½ to 3 years.
Deputy District Attorney Leslie Ridge said Monday her office offered to drop the attempted homicide and burglary charges in exchange for Sloan’s guilty plea.
Criminal trespass was among the charges filed in connection with two break-ins, also in Donora, last January.
Gilman ordered that Sloan have no contact with any of the victims.