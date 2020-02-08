RICHEYVILLE – Attempted homicide and other new charges have been filed against a Richeyville man who was jailed late last month on related allegations he fired a gun in the direction of his wife.
Centerville police withdrew the prior case against Gene David Carey Jr. and filed a new complaint Thursday against him at the request of the Washington County district attorney’s office, court records show.
District Judge Joshua Kanalis also ordered him Thursday to be held without bond in Washington County jail, where he has been in custody on $50,000 since Jan. 29.
Police accused him of aiming a loaded 9 mm handgun at Beth Ann Carey about 8:20 p.m. during an argument over his being drunk again, charging documents state.
She told police she feared for her life and closed her eyes as she waited for her husband to shoot her in their residence at 702 Locust St.
Gene Carey allegedly fired one shot, which missed her and lodged in a wall behind her and above her head, the affidavit indicates.
Beth Ann Carey then fled from her home and called for police. Her husband still had the handgun when he was taken into custody.
He was also charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, simple assault and harassment.