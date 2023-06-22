Eugene Petricca had an inactive rail line running through his Atlasburg farm, tracks that once were used to transport coal from Atlasburg Mine to Burgettstown.

About a half-century ago, two years after the line was shut down, he decided to purchase it and embellish it with rail cars. Petricca bought three of them, but there was a logistical issue. The 3-foot-gauge cars did not fit on the 4-foot-wide track. Eventually, the track was removed and the smallish cars sat idly in the grass, deteriorating – until last week.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In