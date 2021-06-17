Police in Allegheny County are investigating after three people were found dead inside a Carnegie residence over the weekend, including a Washington County couple.
The medical examiner’s office identified the dead as Jennifer Geisler, 26, and Michael Beaver, 44, both of Atlasburg, along with 37-year-old Matthew Pelkofer of Wexford.
The three were found dead inside the residence in the 500 block of East Main Street in Carnegie shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday, according to the medical examiner.
Geisler and Beaver were engaged to be married at the time of their deaths, according to his obituary.
Carnegie police Chief Jeffrey Kennedy said his officers were called to the residence by a friend who found the three people dead, along with two others who were unresponsive and taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Kennedy said the five people did not suffer gunshot wounds or other injuries, but the incident remains under investigation.
“Whenever they found the deceased victims, they contacted Allegheny County homicide (detectives),” Kennedy said of his borough police officers. “What caused their deaths, I guess they’re waiting for the toxicology and autopsy.”
The medical examiner has not released a cause or manner of death for the three people. Kennedy said Wednesday that at least one of the two people hospitalized is still being treated, although he was unsure of that person’s condition.
Inspector Michael Peairs, commander of the Allegheny County police’s investigative division, declined to release any details about the incident and said the case remains under investigation.