Allegheny Technologies Inc. and its striking workers appear to remain far apart on a new contract following dueling press releases sent out Thursday afternoon.
The United Steelworkers, which represents 1,300 union workers at nine U.S. facilities, announced Thursday it had offered a counterproposal to ATI, but the company responded minutes later, rejecting the proposal and indicating the two sides were farther apart in their negotiations.
Workers at ATI have been on strike since March 30, including 180 at the Washington Plate mill in Canton Township. It was not known if the two sides would restart negotiations, which had been ongoing in late April.