For 75 years, the Athene Club has honored the female seniors of Charleroi Area High School.
The tradition continued Friday, when the Class of 2023 was celebrated at the annual Senior Tea in Marian Hall at St. Andrew the Apostle Parish.
Updated: April 17, 2023 @ 5:30 am
Serving as keynote speaker was Charleroi native Natalie Raitano, actress, fitness expert and local entrepreneur known for her roles in TV shows such as “V.I.P.,” “Pink” and “Loveline.”
The 1984 graduate of the former Mon Valley Catholic High School described her journey from a small town to Hollywood. Raitano said she always wanted to be in the entertainment industry.
“I focused my mind on that particular thing,” she said. “It wasn’t a walk in the park. I didn’t arrive in Hollywood and the whole thing happened. I went through many ups and downs, many roller-coasters on that journey. But after 10 years, I did get the role of a lifetime. I experienced fame, I experienced signing autographs, but I was always a valley girl. I always had that homespun mentality. I’m positive I got that foundation from being from here.”
She told senior students to stay grounded, but not be afraid to chase their dreams.
“Don’t let being a small-town girl keep you from your big-time dreams,” Raitano said. “Where you girls are going, you can do anything you want. It’s really all about the journey. We’re all born with these gifts. I encourage you to tap into these gifts that you have inside of your spirit.”
Raitano has returned to the mid-Mon Valley and fulfilled another dream – owning her own gym.
She now owns Superbodies by Nat, a fitness studio in Rostraver, which also serves as the setting for her popular social media fitness classes offered to clients all over the country.
The Senior Tea began in 1948 with members of the Monday Musical Club, a subsidiary of Athene, who welcomed young women to a tea held at the former Oddfellows Hall.
In honor of the Diamond Jubilee, CFS Bank was the signature sponsor of the tea. Kelly Moore, the bank’s Charleroi Branch manager, is an Athene member.
Those in attendance may not have sported the white gloves of years past, but they were decked out in their Sunday best for Friday’s event.
“The world is certainly different today than it was 75 years ago when the tea started and even more so since we were founded,” said Adele Hopkins, the club’s president. “The possibilities for these young women are endless, yet our core messages to our graduates remains the same: stay committed to lifelong learning, be active in your community, and practice good citizenship.”
The Athene Club was founded in 1902 by 16 women interested in studying arts and literature, history and science, current events and parliamentary rule. It is named after the Greek goddess of wisdom. The club currently has 36 members.
“The women of 1902 did not have the opportunities that you have,” said club member Johnna Pro, who served as mistress of ceremonies. “The club has obviously changed over the years, but we are still lifelong learners, so be a lifelong learner.”
