The Washington County Chamber of Commerce has announced this year’s finalists for the annual ATHENA Leadership Award.
They are Shana Brown, Lisa Goss, Laura Magone, Kacey Marra, and Sara Schumacher. The recipient of the 2023 ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award is Christina Kramer of Range Resources.
The ATHENA Award presentation is scheduled for Friday, May 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Southpointe.
Celebrating its 20th year in Washington County, the annual award, presented by Crown Castle, honors women’s business leadership in the county.
The award was inspired by the goddess of Greek mythology known for her strength, courage, wisdom and enlightenment. Recipients have achieved the highest level of professional excellence, contribute time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in the community, and actively assist others, particularly women, in realizing their full leadership potential.
About the finalists
Brown has been the Main Street manager for the Washington Business District Authority since August 2021, and has been awarded numerous grants and gifts for the downtown business district. She has served on multiple panels focused on economic revitalization and community building throughout the county, is a board member of the National Road Heritage Corridor and volunteers on more than a dozen committees in the region.
Goss is the chief medical information officer for Washington Health System (WHS) and a family physician at WHS Lakeside Primary Care. She has been a family doctor for 22 years. At the start of the pandemic, Goss helped drive the implementation of telemedicine at WHS ambulatory office locations and was part of a small group that developed the health system’s monoclonal antibody clinic to treat COVID-positive patients. She is the immediate past president of the Washington County Medical Society, where she has served on the board of directors for several years.
Schumacher is executive director of the Washington Health System Foundation. In that role, she fosters philanthropic relationships to support WHS’s commitment to healthier communities. She has been a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals for 20 years, and served on the Western Pennsylvania chapter’s board of directors for eight years. She serves as the community advisory panelist for Range Resources, and is co-president and secretary of the McGuffey Girls Basketball Boosters organization.
Marra is vice chair of research for the department of plastic surgery at the University of Pittsburgh and teaches there in the department of bioengineering. In 2019, Marra became founder and CEO of a medical device company, Nerve Repair Technologies. The company is focused on developing a biodegradable device that can revolutionize nerve regeneration for those with traumatic injuries. She also developed a program for Western Pennsylvania high school girls which provides an immersive experience in her lab.
Magone is president of the Monongahela Area Historical Society and has dedicated her life to keeping her community vibrant and spreading cheer to those in need. Magone has organized many activities and events to help promote, honor and celebrate the Monongahela area and has authored two publications, “One Extraordinary Street” and “Monongahela City.” She also founded the “Wedding Cookie Table Community” and orchestrated the Guinness World Record’s “Largest Wedding Cookie Table” as a culmination of her hometown’s 250th anniversary.
Kramer has been with Range Resources since 2014. Her primary focus is on the planning and execution of the company’s community relations, public affairs outreach and charitable giving initiatives. She serves on the board of directors of Dress for Success Pittsburgh and special committees for Transitional Paths To Independent Living, Junior Achievement of Western PA and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. In 2020, she received the Junior Achievement Inspiring Success Award in the Science, Engineering, Production and Technology category.
