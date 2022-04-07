The Washington County Chamber of Commerce announced the five women who are finalists for the annual ATHENA Leadership Award.
The finalists are Lisa Hannum, Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern Pennsylvania; Laura Jacob, California School District; Lisa Scarmazzi, Canonsburg Borough, Scarmazzi Homes, Katie Unger-Chipps, Leadership Washington County; and Mindy Zatta, Astyr Wealth.
The recipient of the 2022 ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award is Brandi Miller, executive director of the Literacy Council of Southwestern Pennsylvania.
According to Jeff Kotula, president of the chamber of commerce, the ATHENA award is an internationally recognized award that honors women’s leadership in business and civic communities.
“The award promotes women’s leadership by honoring exceptional individuals in the community who contribute in significant ways to the achievements of women and women’s leadership issues,” Kotula said in a press release.
The ATHENA award will be presented at an event at the Hilton Garden Inn, Pittsburgh/Southpointe, on May 5. The event begins at 4 p.m.
Those interested in attending can register at washcoathena.com.