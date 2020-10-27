People gathered in Pine Alley in Washington Thursday evening to celebrate and enjoy the three murals completed by local artists. The Art in the Alley event put on by the Dreamers Company cost $40 per person to raise money for future art in the city. There was food and live music offered during the event.
Artists complete murals in Washington
Tags
Katie Anderson
Staff Writer
