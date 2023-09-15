Washington Park will be the site of a day of creativity, culture and community spirit this weekend.
“Art(s) in the Park is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the park’s main pavilion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Washington Park will be the site of a day of creativity, culture and community spirit this weekend.
“Art(s) in the Park is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the park’s main pavilion.
The day is scheduled to include stage performances, vendors, hands-on activities, food trucks, a tie-dye station and an on-site art painting competition.
Stage performances will include the Pittsburgh Ballet Theater Education, the Organization of Chinese Americans and local musician Dan Baker.
Hands-on activities will include pottery, sculpture, face painting and crafts.
Those who want to participate in the tie-dye station must bring their own clothing to dye, and the on-site art competition will involve re-creating the landscape of Washington Park with a chance to win prizes.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit Arts(s) in the Park on Facebook or contact Christy Bean Rowing, executive director of the Washington Citywide Development Corp., at Crowing@pcrg.org or 412-660-3283.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.