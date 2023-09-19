About 200 families participated in Art(s) in the Park Saturday at Washington Park. The day featured stage performances, vendors, hands-on activities, food trucks, a tie-dye station and an on-site painting competition, which involved re-creating the landscape of Washington Park.Christy Bean Rowing, executive director of the Washington Citywide Development Corp., said participants enjoyed the event and expressed interest in having another.
