Through May 6, the State Museum of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Heritage Foundation are accepting applications for their 55th annual Art of the State exhibition.
The annual art show offers Pennsylvania’s established and emerging artists an opportunity to have their art reviewed by respected jurors, exhibited both online and at the State Museum in Harrisburg, and receive recognition.
Commonwealth residents ages 18 and older are encouraged to submit artwork in one of five categories: painting, work on paper, sculpture, craft and photography/digital media.
All entries must be submitted online at http://statemuseumpa.org/artofthestate/.
The State Museum and PA Heritage Foundation is offering more than $4,000 in cash prizes, including $500 for the first-place winner in each category. Second place will receive $300, third place will be awarded $200.
Along with the first, second and third place category awards, Art of the State will present cash prizes to the winners of both the William D. Davis Memorial Award for Drawing and the Art Docents’ Choice Award.
The show opens at the State Museum Sept. 11.
Winners will be notified by the end of June.