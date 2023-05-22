Arson is suspected in a fire that heavily damaged the former Granville Elementary School in Coal Center.
The fire was reported a little before 5 p.m. Saturday, and crews stayed on the scene at 15 School St. until a little after 10 p.m., according to Frank Stetar, the mayor of California borough and a member of the borough’s volunteer fire department.
