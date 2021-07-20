The state police fire marshal is investigating a fire at two abandoned buildings in Washington as potential arson.
According to Washington Fire Chief Jerry Coleman, the fire started at 11 p.m. Sunday at 1046 and 1050 Jefferson Ave.
The buildings are connected by a breezeway, where it appears the fire started. Coleman said the buildings have been vacant for years, and used to house health care business.
“The owner kept them boarded up and kept them secured to the best of their ability. There was some reports of homeless folks that would stay near there, on occasion,” Coleman said.
The fire marshal is investigating.
Coleman said crews fought the fire until about 3:30 a.m. Monday, and there was no damage to nearby businesses.
Along with the city of Washington Fire Department, crews from South Strabane, North Strabane, Canton Township, Peters Township and Bentleyville also responded.
There were no injuries.