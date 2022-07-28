Washington police have obtained an arrest warrant for a man they say was involved in a shooting earlier this month.
Police are searching for Jamil "Milly" Carr, 23. His last-known address was in Washington, but he also has ties to Butler, McKeesport and Indiana, Pa., according to a press release issued by city police.
Police said he is wanted "for his role" in the death of Antonio Nelson Martinez, 19, of Clarksville, Tenn. Police did not elaborate on his connection to the case.
Martinez was shot and killed outside Jollick Manor at about 12:15 a.m. July 15. He was transported to Washington Hospital and declared dead a short time later.
Police ask that anyone with information regarding Carr's whereabouts to call 724-223-4226 or 911.
