Washington police have obtained an arrest warrant for a man they say was involved in a shooting earlier this month.

Police are searching for Jamil "Milly" Carr, 23. His last-known address was in Washington, but he also has ties to Butler, McKeesport and Indiana, Pa., according to a press release issued by city police.

