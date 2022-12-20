Police search for answers

Vincent Kelley

DNA evidence has led police to an arrest in the 2013 killing of Vincent Kelley, who was shot while attempting to thwart a South Strabane Township bank robbery.

South Strabane police on Tuesday charged Keith David Wilk, 39, of Pittsburgh, with multiple felonies, including homicide, robbery, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, and misdemeanors of reckless endangerment.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In