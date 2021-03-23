news 6
The Washington County coroner’s office has identified the man who died when he was struck by a train Friday in Carroll Township.

Coroner Tim Warco said Christopher Sydlik, 50, of Freeport, Armstrong County, was pronounced dead at 5:31 p.m. after being struck by a northbound Norfolk Southern train alongside Route 837 near Jones Lane.

Evidence at the scene indicated his death was the result of a deliberate act, Warco’s office said.

The cause and manner of Sydlik’s death were pending an investigation.

