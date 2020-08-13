A Maryland man who is believed to also reside in Charleroi has been charged in two armed robberies in the Mon Valley.
Monongahela police on Tuesday filed robbery and other charges against Rexford Enoch Prince-Wright, 23, of Hagerstown, who is in custody in Allegheny County after being arrested in a fourth armed robbery, court records show.
Prince-Wright and Elijah Alvin Sayon, 22, also of Charleroi and Hagerstown, are facing charges in connection with an Aug. 3 armed robbery at a Sunoco convenience store in Monessen. Police in Rostraver Township have said they plan to charge the men in another robbery that day at a Marathon store on Route 51.
Monessen police accused Sayon of being the getaway driver in the city’s case, where investigators were able to get the vehicle’s registration, court records show. Monessen police also charged a third suspect, Kara Rose Guy, 22, who uses addresses in Charleroi and Pittsburgh and was accused of being a lookout for that robbery, charging documents state.
City police said the same vehicle was captured on camera near a 7-Eleven in New Eagle 30 minutes before a clerk there was robbed at gunpoint Aug. 4.
Wright and Sayon are each being held on $100,000 bonds in Allegheny County jail. Guy is in Westmoreland County jail on $25,000 bond after being arraigned Monday before District Judge Wayne Vlasic. District Judge Mark Wilson is expected to arraign Prince-Wright next week in the New Eagle case.