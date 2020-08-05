A man armed with a sawed-off shotgun robbed clerks Monday and Tuesday in three convenience stores including two in the Mon Valley.
The first robbery was reported about 8:36 p.m. at a Sunoco at 1000 Donner Ave. in Monessen, city police said.
The next target was a Marathon station on Route 51 in nearby Rostraver Township before the man moved to another in Kennedy Township, Allegheny County.
Monessen police Chief Jim Smith said the description of the gunman was identical in all three robberies.
The robber, who was described as a thin Black man, pulled the weapon from a backpack he wore and pointed it at the Marathon clerk while making threats about 9:21 p.m. before making off with an undisclosed amount of money, Rostraver police said. He may have left the business in a silver Chrysler van, police said.
He was also described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and face mask over his nose and mouth, Rostraver police said.
Allegheny County police said an armed gunman next struck a GetGo in Kennedy at 4:45 a.m. No additional information was released Tuesday on that crime.