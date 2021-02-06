Local school administrators are cautiously optimistic about Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposed plan to dramatically boost funding for public schools.
Under the proposed $1.3 billion education funding increase, schools throughout the commonwealth would receive more money.
Wolf is calling for all state funding for Pennsylvania’s 501 school districts through the state’s Fair Funding Formula – something districts have long wanted.
The formula includes factors such as enrollment, student poverty, and charter school enrollment.
The funding boost would be supported by an increase in the state’s personal income tax rate that also expands exemptions for lower-wage earners.
“I am tentatively hopeful,” said Dr. Jill Jacoby, superintendent of Fort Cherry School District.
Jacoby said she was delighted to hear the governor’s budget address, which focused primarily on education.
But, she cautioned, she doesn’t think the proposal can become a reality “without a bipartisan understanding and focus on three main areas – fair funding formula, cyber-charter reform, and clear acknowledgment of the current disparities and inequities based on one’s ZIP code.”
At Jefferson-Morgan School District in Greene County, Superintendent Joseph Orr said he was pleased with the funding increases, but noted he and other educational leaders really don’t know what the final budget will look like.
“The initial proposal is very positive in regard to its support of public education. For Jefferson-Morgan, it shows increases in special education and basic education subsidy, and any time we see increases, we have to be pleased. But I don’t expect it to stay that way as it moves forward,” said Orr. “Before the final agreement, I think (the budget’s) going to look quite a bit different.”
Wolf’s budget addresses Pennsylvania’s school funding system, which he – and superintendents – say is one of the most unfair funding systems in the country, with only 11% of the basic education funding running through an adapted formula.
School districts see the need for cyber-charter school reform as paramount, too.
Jacoby said that during the pandemic, Fort Cherry’s costs have increased from $300,000 to more than $1 million due to the significant increase in state cyber enrollment from its communities.
Each cyber student costs Fort Cherry approximately $15,000, and nearly $30,000 is identified as special education.
“This is not about inhibiting school choice, but rather creating a fair and equitable system for the use of public tax dollars for all,” Jacoby said.
Said Bentworth School District Superintendent Scott Martin, “It would be great if it came through, but I really don’t think it will. Cautiously optimistic is an understatement.”
Connellsville Area School District Superintendent Joseph Bradley, along with the other area school leaders, think cyber-charter reform would be a significant achievement.
Bradley said the impact of students choosing cyber-charter schools, along with other rising costs, continues to have a negative impact on the district’s budget.
According to Bentworth’s Martin, cyber-charter school reform “would be a long-term impact for school districts, and it would be very, very helpful,” noting that cyber-charter reform would likely reduce Bentworth’s cyber-charter bill by more than 50%. “If we could get that, there would be no need to raise taxes or any of those other things.”
Connellsville’s Bradley said he is hopeful “that at the very least, the hold-harmless provisions stay intact so that CASD students will receive at the very least the amount of state funds we have in the past.”
Bradley also noted that the economic toll on school districts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic is unknown.
Jacoby said most superintendents and educational leaders commend Wolf’s focus on education.
“However, I do believe until a systemic change is implemented to educational funding, many urban and rural districts will still be forced to raise property taxes to meet the changing and demanding needs of their populations,” she said.