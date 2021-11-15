Dionne Warwick pointed out that what the world needs now is love, sweet love.
World Kindness Week was observed from Nov. 8 through 14, as an opportunity for people to perform acts of kindness and charity.
School districts participated in a variety of activities to promote kindness, including at Canon-McMillan High School, where students held theme days and wore shirts representing a theme each day (blue for peace, unity and empathy; animal print to show kindness for all animals, and college sweatshirt day, since education plays an important role against oppression and ignorance).
The No Place for Hate Club also raffled off gift cards and $50 prizes, with proceeds being donated to UNICEF to aid in the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, and in particular to help young girls there.
“I feel like we should always (promote kindness), but this week it was important to everyone here to unite and show how many people do care,” said junior Kaedyn Williams, an officer with NPFH.
Peters Township School District also held activities.
At Pleasant Valley Elementary School, students listened to the story, “The Kindness Quilt,” and colored their own quilt square showing a way that they spread or receive kindness.
On Friday, students made a “Rainbow of Kindness,” with each grade level wearing a different colored shirt.
Burgettstown Area School District is encouraging students to wear a cardigan on Nov. 19, to support WQED’s Cardigan Day, held annually to support kindness.