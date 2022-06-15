Fort Cherry, Trinity Area and the Intermediate Unit 1 are among Pennsylvania school districts and educational service agencies that will receive STEM-related grants, Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Education announced.
Wolf and the PDE said Tuesday that nearly $20 million in PAsmart Advancing Grants are being distributed to expand access to computer science and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education for students in the commonwealth.
“These PAsmart awards focused on STEM education are particularly valuable in putting commonwealth students on a path to the best jobs of the future,” said Wolf.
Forty-two grants were awarded.
Trinity received a $489,061 grant for “Growing Computational Thinkers,” a collaboration between the district and the International Society for Technology in Education.
Fort Cherry was the recipient of a $495,297 grant for the Western Washington Rural Schools STEAM Coalition, and partnered with Avella and Burgettstown school districts on the inititative.
Intermediate Unit I received $499,485 to collaborate on a project with Pennsylvania Aquaponics Collaborative Expansion.
The project, which aims to expand access to learning about food systems, farming, and sustainability through aquaponics, will result in the expansion of educational aquaponics programs for rural students across 20 counties.
Other projects funded by the PAsmart Advancing Grants include the development of a K-12 data science pathway; a project to increase the number of K-8 educators with computer science endorsements in northeastern Pennsylvania; providing engineering and digital fabrication experiences for elementary students; and implementing a dedicated computer science-focused high school in Philadelphia.
“PAsmart prepares students for the jobs of tomorrow, no matter where they live in the commonwealth or where they plan to live in the future,” said Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty. “Equitable access to STEM and computer science programs gives students from all walks of life the skills they need to obtain meaningful, family-sustaining careers, and these grants will provide thousands more learners the opportunity to build on their skillset, grow, and achieve.”
Each of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties will be served by at least three of the projects awarded grants, and more than three-quarters of counties will be impacted by at least four different projects.