Washington Health System is suspending some services and programs over the next two weeks as a precaution amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Along with the Wilfred R. Cameron Wellness Center and hospital gift shops, WHS has also closed the Children’s Therapy Center, Outpatient Rehabilitation Services, and the lab site at Washington Hospital. According to a Monday news release, other outpatient and lab draw sites will remain open, but all outpatient radiology procedures will be rescheduled.
It also said that any wellness visits or annual physicals through the WHS Washington Physician’s Group will be rescheduled.
The release states that Washington Hospital and the Tri-State Surgery Center will be rescheduling any “elective outpatient surgeries,” though any inpatient, emergent or urgent surgeries will continue “based on need.”
On Tuesday, the director of the Allegheny Health Department, Dr. Debra Bogen, also encouraged local health care providers to cancel elective surgeries at all facilities to prepare for “increased medical needs” relating to coronavirus.
WHS hospitals in Washington and Greene counties have also closed all entrances except their emergency departments and the main entrance near the visitor’s desk, the release states.
“These entrances will be manned by a member of our staff who will screen and assess all patients and visitors upon arrival,” the release states. “If a visitor is found positive for the symptoms of fever, cough or flu-like symptoms, and is not seeking medical treatment, he/she/they will be asked to leave the facility.”
Patients are still limited to one visitor, who must be at least 18 years old, and the visiting hours are from noon to 7 p.m.
“Over the next couple days/weeks, our department will work on keeping you informed of changes occurring in our facilities, including changes to services, visiting hours and more,” Stephanie Wagoner, marketing and community relations manager for WHS, said in an email.
Allegheny Health Network updated its visitor policy Sunday to include reducing the number of entrances open and screening all visitors at affiliated hospitals, including Canonsburg Hospital. Any visitors are being asked if they’ve traveled domestically or internationally in the last two weeks and if they have a cough or fever, according to a news release on AHN’s website.
“If visitors answer ‘yes’ to either question, they will not be permitted to enter the facility,” the release states.
Only one visitor is allowed in a patient’s room at a time, except for end-of-life care, labor and delivery suites and the neonatal intensive care units. Those units allow for two visitors at one time, according to the release.
“With the first documented cases of COVID-19 in our region this week, we continue to look at every opportunity to further safeguard our patients and caregivers during this challenging time for our community,” Dr. Brian Parker, AHN’s chief quality officer, said in the release Sunday.
“It is abundantly clear that one effective way to prevent the spread of illness in a health care facility is to limit the number of people who are visiting patients and interacting with caregivers,” he continued. “We understand this is a temporary inconvenience for our patient’s friends and family members, but it’s one that we believe is in the very best interests of everyone.”
The Monongahela Valley Hospital also made updates to its visitor policy and began screening all nonemployees who enter the hospital according to CDC guidelines, according to a news release.
Only one visitor, older than 18, is allowed in a patient’s room at a time, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors are asked to sanitize their hands upon arrival, and should leave as soon as their visit is over. Large groups are discouraged from congregating in the waiting rooms, and visitors with signs of illness will be asked to leave, the release states. No visitors will be allowed in the emergency department treatment area.
“MVH understands how important the support of loved ones and friends is during a hospital stay,” the release states. “While these temporary measures are in place, MVH encourages continued interaction with loved ones through digital means, such as Skype, FaceTime, Messenger and other means of communication.”
