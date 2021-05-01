Two ramps connecting the Mon/Fayette Expressway, PA Turnpike 43 and I-70 in Fallowfield Township, will be closed weekdays beginning Monday until May 27, according to a Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission news release.
Motorists traveling westbound on I-70 wanting to enter PA Turnpike 43 heading north will be detoured using the other cloverleaf ramps to PA Turnpike 43, the release said.
Motorists traveling northbound on PA Turnpike 43 wanting to enter I-70 heading west will be detoured four miles eastbound on I-70 to the Charleroi Exit where they can reenter I-70 and head west. Posted detour signs will be in place, the release said.
Crews will repair the ramps and roadway. The ramps will be reopened Friday afternoons and remain open throughout the weekends, the release said.