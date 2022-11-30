Vote Sticker

Elections boards in Fayette, Greene and Washington counties all certified their results from the Nov. 8 midterm on Monday after each conducted audits of random precincts as required by state law.

The results of both the “risk-limiting audit” and “2% statistical audit” were conducted earlier this month by canvass boards and matched the vote totals as reported on election night, clearing the way for the elections officials to certify the results and send them to the state.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In