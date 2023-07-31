A number of local municipalities will take part in events this Tuesday to mark National Night Out, a day meant to bring community members together with the first responders who serve them.

National Night Out, held the first Tuesday of August, is a nationwide annual campaign that started in 1984 to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription