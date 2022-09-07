Several local recreational projects are among the more than 330 that will receive a financial boost as a result of $90 million worth of grants approved across the state.
The $90 million grant round announced Tuesday is the largest single investment in Pennsylvania recreation and conservation in agency history, surpassing the previous record of $70 million in 2021.
”Pennsylvania encompasses some of the most beautiful natural areas in the nation,” Gov Tom Wolf said in a news release. “By investing in the upkeep and expansion of our recreational areas, we are not only improving the quality of life for citizens, we are making Pennsylvania an even better destination for visitors who will contribute to the economic health of communities all across the commonwealth.”
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grants approved in Washington County include $369,000 to Peters Township for the planned aquatic center at Rolling Hills Park. The additional funding will bring Peters to more than $3 million in grants alone for the project.
Earlier this year, Peters received $631,000 from DCNR. Prior to that, the project was awarded a $2 million grant through the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.
The aquatic center, which would include a pool, splash pad, lazy river and slides, is not a sure thing, however.
{”This project has not been approved by council at this point,” said Michele Harmel, the director of Peters Township’s parks and recreation department.
Council already rejected bids on the project once in May 2021, after those bids came in higher than the $10 million budget.{
Harmel is hopeful the new round of funding will help the aquatic center become a reality.
”This new announcement may help push it over the edge; we’ll see,” Harmel said. “We’re planning to go out to bid this fall.”
Centerville Borough will receive $70,000 for further development of Victory Park.
Cheryl Matesich, secretary/treasurer, said the park was once property of the Victory Club in the Denbo section of the borough and has since been donated to the borough.
”There is currently a softball field on it,” Matesich said of the property. “We’re developing the other section of it for a playground right now. It’s going to have fully (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant equipment. This is such a great thing for the borough.”
Work on the playground also is expected to include construction of a pedestrian parkway and parking area, installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing and landscaping.
Matesich said the playground is in Phase 1 of the project, with concession stands, restrooms and a walking trail planned in future phases.
There also will be $70,000 going to Speers Borough for the rehabilitation and further development of Lower Speers Park.
Councilwoman Lori Spina said Lower Speers Park has not received attention in 15 to 20 years.
“It has partial asphalt, partial dirt. The fence is falling down and the equipment is antiquated,” she said. “We’re hoping to rehab the whole park.”
Work is expected to include construction of a parking area, the installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing and fencing, ADA access and landscaping.
Spina said the project has matching funds from a number of community businesses, including Fourth Street Barbecue, Guttman Realty, the Back Porch Restaurant, National Polymers and Speers Street Grill.
Carroll Township is to receive $215,000 for rehabilitation and further development of Valley Avenue Park.
Work is expected to include construction of pedestrian walkways, a parking area and stormwater management measures, the installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing, ADA access and landscaping.
Donora Borough will receive $362,600 for rehabilitation and further development of Palmer Park.}
Work there is expected to include the renovation of the dek hockey court; construction of pedestrian walkways, parking area and stormwater management measures; installation of scoreboard system and utilities; ADA access, landscaping and other related site improvements.
Greene County will receive $586,900 to continue development of the Wisecarver Recreation Area in Franklin Township.
According to Greene County Planning and Development Executive Director Richard Cleveland, the total cost of the project is approximately $5 million. The county has already received $400,000 in grants to build a softball field.
There are also plans for a trail that will surround the Wisecarver Reservoir. The funding announced Tuesday will help the county continue work on the trail, and potentially a second softball field. Cleveland said there will also be a launch site for kayaks and canoes.
”There is really no accessible location,” Cleveland said. “This will be a first.”}Other amenities include an archery course and a space for people to fly drones.
”There are a number of different things that are going to be constructed around the entire reservoir,” Cleveland said.
He estimated that construction will begin in the summer of 2024.
Washington Township in Greene County will get $70,000 for the rehabilitation and development of Community Park. The money will go toward renovating the internal loop trail, construction of pedestrian walkways, parking and other improvements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.