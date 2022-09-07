Wisecarver

Wisecarver Recreation Area received DCNR funding for continued work on a trail and possibly a second softball field in the Greene County park.

Several local recreational projects are among the more than 330 that will receive a financial boost as a result of $90 million worth of grants approved across the state.

The $90 million grant round announced Tuesday is the largest single investment in Pennsylvania recreation and conservation in agency history, surpassing the previous record of $70 million in 2021.

