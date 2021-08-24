Consulting firm VEBH Architects last week presented Trinity Area School Board with an overview of planned renovations at Trinity Middle School and new construction of an intermediate school on the middle school campus.
VEBH representatives reviewed plans for a greatly renovated middle school, which includes constructing a new, three-level intermediate school that will be an addition to the middle school arts wing.
The project is estimated to cost between $52.5 million and $59.3 million, VEBH said.
Among the proposed construction projects at the middle school are: relocating the middle school administration office to the middle school’s current main entrance; renovating the natatorium and adding seating; constructing an indoor athletic fitness facility; and adding gymnasium seating.
Jackie Cowan, project manager, said moving the administration offices and the Student Resource Officer to the front of the building will provide a single entry point with a secure vestibule for students and visitors, and increase visibility to the parking lot.
In the natatorium, gallery seating will be added to allow spectators an elevated view of the swimming pool.
“One of the challenges with the existing natatorium is that there’s only one location for seating and it’s at deck level, so there’s no vantage point for spectators,” said Cowan.
A new deck and light fixtures, along with painting, also are planned.
VEHB proposes renovating the current administration office space to expand the guidance office and nurse’s suite.
The new athletic fitness area will be an indoor turf facility that will enable sports teams to practice during inclement weather and the offseason. Additionally, the weight room, currently in the basement, will be moved near the athletic fitness area.
In the gymnasium, the basketball court will be shifted to one side to accommodate additional seating. Among the other upgrades included in the gym’s overhaul are new lighting, flooring and painting, and removal of the bulkhead.
The middle school renovation also includes reconfiguring the current library into a 21st-century media center.
Next, Cowan moved on to the new, three-story intermediate school, which will house fourth- and fifth-grade students.
“This will be a three-story classroom wing that has the ability to be separated for security purposes or off-hours from the public area of the building,” said Cowan.
The public spaces include a cafeteria and kitchen, along with a full-court gymnasium with a seating capacity of 300.
The second floor classroom wing includes a large group instruction room, along with band and music spaces. The second floor will connect to the first floor of the existing arts wing.
“There is a bit of an elevation challenge that we’ll handle with steps or a ramp to allow these two facilities to connect on a daily basis,” said Cowan.
The unique design will include a corridor connecting the two buildings, which will provide the opportunity to share utilities and resources.
Dr. Michael Lucas, Superintendent, said the close proximity also provides opportunities to fully utilize staff, share equipment, labs, athletic spaces, and technology.
In May, Lucas said the district was considering the construction of an intermediate school on the Trinity Middle School campus, along with middle school renovations, to address its growing student population.
The district’s four elementary school buildings are nearing or are at capacity, and housing developments are planned in the district’s municipalities.
The elementary schools – Trinity North, South, East and West – will be reconfigured to include students in kindergarten through third grade.
The estimated project cost includes approximately $2 million from CARES Act III funds that will be used for the project.
The total cost of the project could be further reduced, based on alternate bids.
The project is in the preliminary planning stages.
A committee of the board that was formed meets regularly to review the project, and VEBH will provide monthly updates at public meetings.
“This is an exciting time for Trinity Area. Our school community is growing,” said Lucas. “The next big step is to gather feedback from teachers and staff, then from the community.”
VEHB estimates the project will go out to bid in March or April 2022. The renovations are estimated to be completed by the start of the 2024-25 school year.
The intermediate addition, said Lucas, “provides us with a unique opportunity to move the fourth- and fifth-grade students to one state-of-the-art new facility right on the middle school campus.”