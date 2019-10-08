Marc Henshaw has been the only civilian working in Southeast Asia teamed with the military and searching for the remains of Americans who served in the Vietnam War.
The instructor at California University of Pennsylvania also was possibly the only archaeologist to have ever set foot in Laos on such a mission.
“It’s a humbling experience to look at that landscape and think we were there fighting a war,” said Henshaw, who splits his time living in Brownsville and Allen Park, Mich.
These days he’s been overseeing a dig at a site where the log Green Tree Tavern once stood along the National Road in Menallen Township, Fayette County.
Last week, he was accompanied there by some of his Cal U. students and members of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology-Mon Yough Chapter 3 looking for evidence indicating what happened to the tavern and where it stood.
“Route 40 was a busy place in the 1840s,” Henshaw said.
So far, they’ve found a Spanish coin and stone evidence of a possible location of a fireplace and foundation.
Abel Colley operated the tavern before he built another across the street, using bricks. The log building apparently fell into disrepair and possibly was destroyed by a fire.
While in Southeast Asia, Henshaw worked for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, first undergoing training for the missions in Hawaii.
“What I did over there was looked for downed pilots, KIA and POWs who died in captivity,” he said.
Henshaw said the soil in Vietnam and Laos is highly acidic, conditions that caused bones to disintegrate over five decades. They have found teeth, personal effects and one unconfirmed pilot.
The agency did not permit the team members to take photographs of sites where digs were carried out, and it can take months or years to confirm identities through DNA testing. Henshaw said the items his teams have found have not yet been linked to a member of the U.S. military.
He was in Vietnam earlier this year and has been to Laos twice. He said Laos is definitely the least explored in the region by Westerners.
“It has beautiful landscapes. It’s really amazing.”
Henshaw is filling in this term at Cal U. for John Nass, who retired this year.
He said Vietnam is supportive of these digs and carries out its own such missions.
“They learn from us. It’s a give-and-take.”