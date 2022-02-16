A building in downtown Canonsburg that was once home to a furniture store now houses Arc Human Services and Chicco Baccello’s second location. AHS hosted an open house Friday to introduce the community to its services, which assists those with intellectual disabilities live independently and actively participate in society. The nonprofit moved from Washington earlier this year to Canonsburg and now occupies the middle and top floors of the Arc building, formerly Brody’s Furniture. Along with an art gallery and community conference room, the space boasts a transitional learning classroom and a kitchen where clients learn vocational, social and volunteer skills.
Arc moves into downtown Canonsburg
- Katherine Mansfield
Katherine Mansfield
Staff writer
