Arc Human Services of Washington County is moving into its newly renovated headquarters building on West Pike Street in Canonsburg.
The nonprofit, which serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, was granted full occupancy of the building about two weeks ago. The agency began moving office employees into the second and third floors of the building.
“We’re excited about it,” said Arc’s CEO, Ed Picchiarini.
In December 2019, Arc purchased the building that housed Brody’s Furniture since the 1930s. Just as Arc began fundraising for the project, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the country.
“We had just started our capital campaign when the pandemic began,” he said. “We switched all of our focus from the capital campaign to just making sure everyone was safe.”
Picchiarini said Arc has worked with local pharmacies and organizations to be able to offer a COVID-19 vaccine to the individuals they serve and their staff.
In the last year, Arc renovated the exterior façade and second and third floors, which used to be a furniture showroom. Arc had to put in several walls on those floors, which will be used for offices, cubicles, conference rooms and training spaces.
Arc received a partial occupancy permit in November, when it started moving in employees, Picchiarini said. He anticipates all of the employees to be moved in by June. They have rented 40 parking spaces across Pike Street for employees to use and rented an additional seven spaces in the Jefferson Avenue lot, he said.
On the ground-floor level, which they hope to have renovated by October, Arc plans to have a coffee shop and a café seating area in the front with a kitchen behind it. Toward the rear of the building on the ground floor will be an art gallery to highlight exhibits and work from local artists of all abilities, Picchiarini said.