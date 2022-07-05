The acquisition of Greenbriar Treatment Centers by Aliquippa-based Gateway Rehabilitation Center has been completed.
The agreement was announced in March, and means the detoxification and inpatient facility in Washington is now a Gateway facility. That’s also the case for the long-term inpatient residential facility at Waynesburg’s WHS Greene hospital and an outpatient facility in North Strabane. Greenbriar had been operating six other outpatient facilities in the Pittsburgh region and two halfway houses.
The deal was completed Wednesday, according to a news release from Gateway and Washington Health System. According to Brook Ward, president and CEO of the health system, “We’re excited for the transition of the Greenbriar facilities and staff into Gateway Rehab’s operations and business. We’re confident Gateway Rehab can take the great work we’ve done for decades and help advance this service for the benefit of our communities.”
Gateway has said it will continue offering the residential treatment and outpatient programs that had been provided by Greenbriar. All the former Greenbriar locations are operating as of Friday, with the exception of the Squirrel Hill office, which is being supplanted by the Gateway location in the Pittsburgh neighborhood.
The deal had been in the works for several months before it was revealed a little more than three months ago, with officials from both Greenbriar and Gateway deciding it was better to join forces rather than be competitors. Gateway was the larger of the two, based on the territory it covered prior to the merger and the number of employees.
James Troup, CEO of Gateway, said, “Our goal in bringing Greenbriar services into Gateway Rehab’s treatment network is to continue to provide addiction treatment to the local members of our community while also managing costs. This development strongly fits into Gateway Rehab’s mission to help all those affected by addictive diseases to be healthy in body, mind and spirit.”