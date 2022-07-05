Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.