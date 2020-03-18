Rep. Mike Puskaric (R-Union Township) is hosting a firearm seminar from 10 a.m. to noon April 18 at Blaine Hill Fire Department, 409 Oxford Ave., Elizabeth.
Kim Stolfer, co-founder of Firearms Owners against Crime, will discuss Pennsylvania’s Castle Doctrine, where one can and cannot carry firearms among other topics. Puskaric will provide a legislative update on gun laws in Pennsylvania.
Seating is limited. Those who plan to attend are asked to register online at RepPuskaric.com or contact Puskaric’s district office in Jefferson Hills at 412-382-2009.