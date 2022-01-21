The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue has opened up applications for the property tax and rent rebate program for eligible Pennsylvanians.
Those who qualify can receive a maximum rebate of $650. There are also supplemental rebates that can raise it to $975 for some homeowners.
The program is for Pennsylvanians who are 65 or older, widows and widowers ages 50 and older, and people with disabilities who are at least 18.
The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 for renters. Half of any income from Social Security is excluded.
Those eligible are encouraged to apply at mypath.pa.gov. Rebates will be distributed beginning July 1.