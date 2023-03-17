The Red Cross is assisting at least 10 people whose apartments were damaged by fire Thursday at 153 E. Lincoln St., Waynesburg, according to Jeff Marshall, chief of Waynesburg Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Company. Fire broke out at the structure behind the Waynesburg fire station about 3 p.m. No injuries were reported, but two dogs died in the fire. The fire marshal is investigating. Assisting were firefighters from Carmichaels, Center Township, Jefferson, Rices Landing, along with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Waynesburg Borough police.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In