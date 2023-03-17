The Red Cross is assisting at least 10 people whose apartments were damaged by fire Thursday at 153 E. Lincoln St., Waynesburg, according to Jeff Marshall, chief of Waynesburg Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Company. Fire broke out at the structure behind the Waynesburg fire station about 3 p.m. No injuries were reported, but two dogs died in the fire. The fire marshal is investigating. Assisting were firefighters from Carmichaels, Center Township, Jefferson, Rices Landing, along with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Waynesburg Borough police.
