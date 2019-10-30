Some municipalities across the region are changing their trick-or-treat dates, because of the inclement weather expected for Thursday evening.
Meteorologist Lee Hendricks, with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, said there’s a 100% chance of rain, with winds ranging from 15 to 20 mph, and gusts of up to 35 mph.
“Around twilight, especially with the rain, folks going out tomorrow night are going to have to be very careful and wear high visibility material,” he said Wednesday morning.
While the temperature will stay around 56 degrees from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, the wind and rain will make it feel much colder, Hendricks said.
“By Friday morning, temperatures will be in the mid-30s,” he said.
Several municipalities changed their trick-or-treat days, including the city of Washington, which announced Wednesday trick-or-treat will now be 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
“With the forecast of a large amount of precipitation throughout the day on Halloween, we felt that there are major safety concerns with traffic and visibility, and we want to make sure that all of the children have a safe and fun experience," Mayor Scott Putnam said in a news release.
Independence Township also switched its trick or treat to 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and Bentleyville changed to 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Burgettstown and Smith Township changed to 2-4 p.m. Saturday, and Centerville changed its trick or treat to 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The Observer-Reporter contacted officials from Finleyville, Canonsburg, Charleroi, North Strabane, South Strabane and Canton townships, which are not changing their previously announced trick-or-treat times on Halloween, regardless of weather. Chartiers Township has also announced, via its Facebook page, that there are no current plans to change trick or treat.
Any official who represents a municipality that has changed its trick-or-treat date or time can call the Observer-Reporter at 724-222-2200 to be included in this story.
Check back for more updates to this story.