Another member of the Pagan Motorcycle Club was sentenced to prison after he took a plea deal Friday for the beating of another man at a Charleroi social club in April.
Joshua Pagliei, 43, of Pleasant Hills, pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, a first-degree felony, following the April incident. Common Pleas Judge John DiSalle sentenced him to three to six years in prison with credit for time served since his arrest in April.
As part of the plea deal, the other four charges against him – criminal attempted homicide, criminal conspiracy to attempted homicide, aggravated assault and simple assault – were dropped.
Pagliei is one of 12 people arrested in the case, many of whom are facing attempted homicide charges. Several Pagan members entered the Charleroi Slovak Club, 700 McKean Ave., April 18 and beat Troy Harris, a former member of the motorcycle club.
Pagliei was also ordered to have no contact with Harris or his wife, Michelle, who was also present the night of the beating. He was ordered to jointly pay with his co-defendants $1,283.72 in restitution to Troy Harris. Because of the violent nature of the charge, Pagliei won’t be eligible for the Recidivism Risk Reduction Incentive Program.