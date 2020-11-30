Despite his best efforts, the Grinch couldn’t stop Christmas from coming to Canonsburg as the town kicked off the holiday season Friday night with a socially distant visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, who could be seen waving to visitors from behind the storefront window in the Hidden Treasures store. While the pandemic derailed some events, the borough Christmas committee has retained some traditions, like the lights on the buildings and the decorated storefront windows. The borough will also hold a Christmas Market from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays with different vendors each week inside Hidden Treasures. In the photo, Santa and Mrs. Claus lower their masks for a quick photo.
