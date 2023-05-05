The Mental Health Association of Washington County invites the public to join the MHA in celebrating 58 years of service to the community at the annual mental health dinner at 6:30 p.m. May 10 at Lone Pine Country Club.
This year’s theme is “Envisioning Opportunities That Promote Unity,” which will highlight the significance of mental wellness for all individuals and those who serve them. The speaker is Dr. Michael Crabtree.
