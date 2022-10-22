Dogs, a cat, rabbits and ducks were removed from a home in Wayne Township in Greene County after they were found to be living outside in poor conditions.
Greene County Regional Police executed a search warrant at 110 Sigbee Ave. at around noon Friday. Police Chief William DeForte said they seized two blue heelers, one cat, two ducks, and 19 rabbits.
According to DeForte, the animals were living outside in cages with muddy floors covered in feces.
“The keepers have an obligation to the kept. It was in the best interest for the animals that the government step in so that sanitary housing and food could be provided while the investigation continues,” DeForte said.
DeForte said he expects charges to be filed in the case, but they had not been filed by the newspaper’s deadline Friday.
